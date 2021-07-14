Lamar Odom says he would get back with Khloé Kardashian in a heartbeat and responds to Tristan Thompson’s threat

Lamar Odom is making it clear that if Khloé Kardashian was open to taking him back he would do it “in a heartbeat.” In a recent interview with The Megan Pormer Show, per DailyMail the former basketball star complimented his “incredible, beautiful” and “powerful” ex-wife and said he still “loves” her and thinks about her every day. Odom even talked about Tristan Thompson’s cheating ways and the threatening comment he made because he left a flirty comment under Khloe’s sexy picture. The interview was packed full of tea, read the breakdown below.



GETTING BACK TOGETHER

When asked when he felt like he was “almost there” with love he said it was when he was married. “I had everything I wanted, as far as where a woman is concerned,” Odom said solemnly. Pormer clarified he was talking about Khloé before asking, “would you like to get back with her?” Odom seemed giddy at the thought and begins to say “oh in a heartbeat” before stopping himself and saying “I mean yeah I would.” “Will she get back with me though? l don’t know that would be a whole different,” he added. After the host told him she believed he was her soulmate he said it‘s something people have told him before.

THE TRISTAN THOMPSON BEEF

Khloé may have been there for Odom in the past but she has a big baby daddy by the name of Tristan who is doing whatever he can to make sure they don’t reunite, even going as far as threatening Odom and bringing up his brush with death. After Odom commented “hottie” on a recent thirst trap of Khloe’s Tristan commented, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.” Despite trying to use a coma for sentence structure the comment was confusing considering Khloe is single and it’s never okay to threaten another person, even if it’s over a Kardashian.

Pormer brought up the situation and Odom responded, “he doesn’t really know me” before quoting the Bible. Odom said the situation “could have been really ugly,” but he’s kept it respectful because Tristan is “a Black man in the NBA, so we’re fraternity brothers, at the end of the day.” The baller said Tristan is the one that made the mistake leaving a comment like that and he “wishes him the best.” When it came to Tristan’s serial cheating ways Odom said “I’m not one to judge how he tends to treat a woman, but wishes I wish it wasn’t that woman.”

THEIR RELATIONSHIP IN THE PAST

Odom said he was happy with Khloé when they were married and explained an interesting phenomenon that happened. Although he’s never had a problem with the opposite sex, he thought getting married to Khloe would make women respect the relationship and back off, but it made them more aggressive, purposely trying to hook up because he was married to her.