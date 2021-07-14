Gigi Hadid reveals how boyfriend Zayn Malik got comfortable with her family

It took some time for Zayn Malik to get more comfortable with Gigi Hadid’s family, but now, they couldn’t be any closer.

In a new interview with Harper‘s Bazaar, the magazine’s latest cover star talked about the dynamics of her large family, which now includes her boyfriend, Zayn, and their 10-month-old baby girl, Khai.

After explaining that her family hosts some lively dinners, Gigi lightheartedly acknowledged that she acts as “the brain” during discussions, admitting that it took Malik a little bit of time before he was able to work his way in, vocally.

“At first he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?’” she told the mag. “But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind.”

And while the One Direction alum is able to say what he wants during family gatherings now, the supermodel also added that he still takes more of a diplomatic approach when asked to pick a side.

“When he’s in the middle of a family thing and everyone’s like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?’” she explained. “He’s charming.”

Luckily, when it really matters, it seems like the singer knows exactly who to agree with in order to not get in trouble. “He’s usually on my mom’s side, so he’s smart in that sense,” she added.

Entering a big family like Gig’s could be overwhelming for anyone, especially considering who she’s related to.