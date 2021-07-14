Drew Barrymore and Leonardo DiCaprio IG exchange
Drew Barrymore flirted with Leonardo DiCaprio on Instagram and we’re applauding her for it

The actress left a flirty comment on one of his posts.

There’s no denying that  Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the best looking actors of our time. According to a recent flirty Instagram comment, we are clearly not alone in thinking this as actress  Drew Barrymore took a chance on the actor on one of his Instagram posts.

Leonardo DiCaprio is vocal about his environmental efforts.

Being the environmentalist that he is, on Tuesday DiCaprio shared an infographic about the effects of global warming to his Instagram. The Oscar-winning actor wrote as his caption, “From @unclimatechange: The difference between 1.5C, 2C or 3-4C average global warming can sound marginal. In fact, they represent vastly different scenarios for the future of humanity.” The lengthy caption went more into detail.

 

Barrymore took this post as an opportunity to acknowledge DiCaprio’s efforts while also being flirty. “Thank you for always have been the pioneer of saving our earth. You should be the only hot one, and not our planet!” she commented.

The actor did not reply to the 46-year-old’s comment but the other commenters were in full support of Barrymore shooting her shot. One commenter wrote, “Drew out here just hitting us with the hard cold facts about this hottie.” “I am LIVING for this comment,” wrote someone else.

DiCaprio might be off the market for now, but that doesn’t mean a person can’t try! The actor is reportedly dating up and coming actress Camila Morrone. The two began dating back in 2017 when they were first spotted together shopping in LA back in December of that year, according to Elle.

Being 23 and the actor is 46, Morrone has received some criticism for the large age gap between the two. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she cleared the air saying, “There‘s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps.I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

