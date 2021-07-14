Hilary Duff gave her followers a rare glimpse into her at home childbirth

Earlier this week, Hilary Duff gave her millions of followers a rare glimpse into the home birth of her youngest daughter, paying homage to all mothers and their incredible strength.

Back in March, the ‘Younger’ actress gave birth to her and her husband, Matthew Koma’s, second child together, baby Mae James Bair. Duff decided to share photos from her intimate home birth to Instagram. The series of photos show the actress sporting blue hair and wearing a dark long sleeved shirt in different poses around her house. In the photos along with Duff and Koma is the couple’s doula, Molly Bernard, who is also Duff’s co-star on ‘Younger.’

The 33-year-old captioned the post, Feeling ready to share some photos of Mae Mae’s birth day!!! For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system. The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power. My hubby is the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls and my little Molly is an extraordinary doula who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet.”

The caption continued saying, “She quite enjoyed the fact that I was sitting on doggy puddle pads as my water had broken hours before 🤣 My own mama was there to make all the snacks and watch with a big nervous smile as her baby brings her a new grandbaby earthside. The help that I have to support my other children while I am not able is maybe the most comforting thought of all. All hands on deck. Forever lol. This is hard work…every way a woman brings a baby in is. From getting pregnant, to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breast feeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confidant, kind citizens of the world. It’s completely consuming. A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure…So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily ♥️.”