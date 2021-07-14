Bella Hadid and Demi Moore are bringing back little black bikinis this summer

Move over prints and ruffles! Bella Hadid and Demi Moore are bringing back the little black bikinis this summer. Hadid was recently pictured in the Eden-Roc hotel in France, having a good time with her new boyfriend, Marc Kalman.
The supermodel took a break from the Cannes Film Festival to sail on a yacht with Kalman and friends. Bella’s black bikini let her incredible physique shine while at the ocean. Hadid paired the two-piece swimsuit with earring hoops, a necklace, and arm candy bracelets.
Hadid is indeed enjoying her time in France. The 24-year-old was also captured laying on top of Kalman and smooching him while on the boat.
According to E!, a source said the couple has “been trying to keep it super low-key and private,” but “now that they have become serious, she has been excited to be seen with him.” The source also said “Bella is truly so happy right now.”
Like the model, Demi Moore showed with the world her makeup-free face and a figure in a black bikini. “Getting ready for another day in paradise,” the actress captioned the photo she shared on social media. Moore’s bikini is part of the Andies Swim collection.
Recently Moore announced that she and her daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis, are the faces of the brand’s latest swimsuit campaign. The actress and her crew rocked matching bathing suits for the photoshoot. “Today is the day! SO excited to finally share @andieswim’s new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love… It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most,” Moore wrote on social media sharing the jaw-dropping images.
Andie Swim founder revealed that Demi came with the idea of posing with her daughter for the campaign. “Andie is such a cross-generational brand, so I was thrilled when she said that, not just because I think it’s perfect for the brand and the campaign, but also it’s the first time that Demi and her daughters have been in a campaign together,” Melanie Travis told InStyle. “So, for many reasons, I’m so excited that it worked out this way.”
Travis also said they want “to show that no matter who you are, you can look and feel great. After all, if you’re wearing a swimsuit, hopefully you’re having fun somewhere. We just really believe that you should be able to enjoy life’s great moments and not be tugging at your swimsuit.”