Bella Hadid and Demi Moore are bringing back little black bikinis this summer

Move over prints and ruffles! Bella Hadid and Demi Moore are bringing back the little black bikinis this summer. Hadid was recently pictured in the Eden-Roc hotel in France, having a good time with her new boyfriend, Marc Kalman.

The supermodel took a break from the Cannes Film Festival to sail on a yacht with Kalman and friends. Bella’s black bikini let her incredible physique shine while at the ocean. Hadid paired the two-piece swimsuit with earring hoops, a necklace, and arm candy bracelets.

Bella Hadid in the Eden-Roc hotel in France

Hadid is indeed enjoying her time in France. The 24-year-old was also captured laying on top of Kalman and smooching him while on the boat.

Bella Hadid and boyfriend in France

According to E!, a source said the couple has “been trying to keep it super low-key and private,” but “now that they have become serious, she has been excited to be seen with him.” The source also said “Bella is truly so happy right now.”

Like the model, Demi Moore showed with the world her makeup-free face and a figure in a black bikini. “Getting ready for another day in paradise,” the actress captioned the photo she shared on social media. Moore’s bikini is part of the Andies Swim collection.