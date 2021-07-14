Kim Kardashian compares post-pandemic anxiety to how she felt after her Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian can completely relate to everyone feeling anxious going back out into the world following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an exclusive bonus clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star discussed how the recent quarantine impacted her recovery following her traumatic Paris robbery in 2016. Kim confided in her sister, Khloé Kardashian, while visiting their vacation home in Malibu.

“I came to Malibu like, not too long ago and went to Nobu,” Kim explained. “Like, I have not left my house really since quarantine. I was so freaked out. People were trying to come up to Kanye [West] and like, talk to him and come up to me and ask for photos.”

Unsurprisingly, the huge swarm of fans and paparazzi added to Kim‘s stress, with Khloe adding, “It’s crazy that people even feel that comfortable to go up to someone.”

Kim was able to keep a sense of humor about the situation, joking that she would only take a pic with fans if they used a “selfie stick and want to do it six feet away.” But still, her first post-quarantine outing led to “high anxiety on another level” for the social media maven.

“I feel like I had agoraphobia definitely after my robbery in Paris,” Kim continued. “Like definitely would stay in, hated to go out, I didn’t want anybody to know where I was and didn’t want to be seen.”