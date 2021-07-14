Alex Rodriguez is living his best life and focusing on his empire

Alex Rodriguez is making the best out of his time and is focusing all his energy on his beer company and keeping his name alive in the sport’s industry. The former professional baseball shortstop and third baseman, businessman, and philanthropist just debuted a new brand campaign, entitled Be the Presidente, that leans into the brand’s Dominican roots to honor the impact Hispanic culture has made in this country as well as the individuals who make it happen.

A-Rod and the company are also unveiling a local community initiative with Alex Rodriguez’s barber, Jordan Lopez, which will give New York City residents the chance to win a coveted spot in his Presidente barber chair and receive a free shape-up starting July 30.

Rodriguez also took social media to share his big bright smile during the broadcasting of the All-Stars Game. Dressed in an elegant blue suit with a navy tie, the star seemed happier than ever. And although looks can be deceiving, he previously said that he is “been spending a lot of time these days with my friend and business partner.”

According to New York-born Dominican, he is excited about the future. “We’ve been speaking with some incredible entrepreneurs about VCP — vision, capital, people, those are the building blocks for success. If you do those things well, and I mean really well, everything else flows smoothly,” he wrote. “We’re looking for mission-driven leaders who are focused on solving big problems, hiring the best people, and building a strong culture. Excited for what’s to come, stay tuned!”

Months after his split with Jennifer Lopez, the 45-year-old former MLB star posted on his Instagram Story about entering a “new beginning” in his life. “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life,” he wrote.