Lele Pons opened up about her fitness journey to inspire her 44 million followers

When it comes to fitness journeys, everyone must start somewhere and that holds true even for celebrities. Lele Pons is one of those celebs who is candid and relatable about a lot of things in her life, including her weight loss journey.

On Tuesday, the influencer took to Instagram to post before and after videos of herself working out, showing how hard she has worked getting her fitness and nutrition in check. The videos showed Pons doing exercises such as walking lunges, step ups, wall sits, squats, and crunches. It’s evident in the footage how strong the 25-year-old has become.

She captioned her inspiring post, “Before vs. Now 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼... wanted to make this video to show that with exercising everyday, a proper nutrition , and discipline you can achieve your goal. Some may take longer than others and some faster depending on your metabolism cause all bodies are built different. But with determination you will get to where you want to get. It’s possible if you push yourself to be your best version. Thank you @dianamaux.”

Pons’ post was flooded with positive comments. “Good job @lelepons 🙌🏾 I got inspired,” wrote one fan. “BEAUTIFUL BEAST❤️🔥🔥🔥 #earnit,” commented someone else. The video received over five million views.