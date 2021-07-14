Ashley Graham announces her second pregnancy with the most beautiful photoshoot

Ashley Graham is about to become a mom for the second time!

The model took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and followers, announcing that she and her husband Justin Ervin are absolutely excited to expand their family.

The 33-year-old entrepreneur and the 32-year-old photographer are ready to welcome their baby number two, and Ashley has stated that she is “just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter” means for them.

©Justin Ervin





She also confessed that “the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” adding a sweet photo of her baby bump.

Fans of the model congratulated the happy couple, as well as her celebrity friends, including Shay Mitchell who wrote “Congratulations babe!!!!” and Lizzo who commented “Shook! Congratulations Ashley!!!” adding heart emojis.

Kesha, Mindy Kaling and Hailey Bieber also went on to congratulate Ashley in the comments, and even Cindy Crawford commented “Beautiful mama!”