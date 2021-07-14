Anne Hathaway and America Ferrera look unrecognizable while filming their latest project in NYC

Anne Hathaway and America Ferrera look completely unrecognizable as they film their latest project together in New York City.
The pair were spotted on the set of their forthcoming AppleTV+ series WeCrashed, which is based on the downfall of the office-space startup company WeWork.
Hathaway, who plays the wife of WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, was seen dressed as Neytiri, the female humanoid from James Cameron’s sci-fi film Avatar. She was joined on set by Ferrera, who was seen wearing a Mummy costume for their shoot on Tuesday evening.
For the 38-year-old’s transformation into Neytiri, she had to wear both facial prosthetics and blue face paint. There was also a bow and arrow slung across her body and a pair of strappy leather sandals on her feet.
While Ferrera didn’t have to walk around set in face paint, she did have her own elaborate costume on, rocking a bodysuit and a whole lot of gauze in order to achieve ultimate mummy costume.
As she was seen returning from a lunch break with her co-star, the 37-year-old carried her mummy mask in-hand. The pair grabbed a quick meal at a restaurant nearby, with America returning to set with a plate and a to-go cup.
Anne Hathaway wore a decorative face shield while on set of her new Apple TV+ series
‘The Devil Wears Prada’ director reveals that Anne Hathaway’s role was offered to Rachel McAdams multiple times
‘Superstore’ fans say goodbye to America Ferrara on its 100th episode
The AppleTV+ series has been shooting in New York City over the past several months. WeCrashed tells the infamous story of the rise and spectacular fall of WeWork, the communal workspace startup that was initially one of the world’s most valuable nascent companies.
Jared Leto is playing the role of CEO Adam Neumann, while Hathaway plays his wife Rebekah. As for Ferrera’s character, her involvement remains unknown.
At one time, WeWork was valued at $90 billion by Goldman Sachs, though the value would later be drastically slashed, according to the New York Post.
WeWork ended up tanking after concerns about Neumann’s self-dealing and drug use came to light in 2019, and he was forced to step down from the company. According to the Wall Street Journal, he was given $245 million in stock, $200 million in cash, and refinancing on a $432 million loan as he left.
Amid WeWork’s collapse, Rebekah (played by Hathaway) was forced to step down from WeGrow, a Manhattan school she created, which closed shortly after her husband’s misconduct came to light.