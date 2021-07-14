Anne Hathaway and America Ferrera look unrecognizable while filming their latest project in NYC

Anne Hathaway and America Ferrera look completely unrecognizable as they film their latest project together in New York City.

The pair were spotted on the set of their forthcoming AppleTV+ series WeCrashed, which is based on the downfall of the office-space startup company WeWork.

Hathaway, who plays the wife of WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, was seen dressed as Neytiri, the female humanoid from James Cameron’s sci-fi film Avatar. She was joined on set by Ferrera, who was seen wearing a Mummy costume for their shoot on Tuesday evening.

For the 38-year-old’s transformation into Neytiri, she had to wear both facial prosthetics and blue face paint. There was also a bow and arrow slung across her body and a pair of strappy leather sandals on her feet.

While Ferrera didn’t have to walk around set in face paint, she did have her own elaborate costume on, rocking a bodysuit and a whole lot of gauze in order to achieve ultimate mummy costume.

As she was seen returning from a lunch break with her co-star, the 37-year-old carried her mummy mask in-hand. The pair grabbed a quick meal at a restaurant nearby, with America returning to set with a plate and a to-go cup.

The AppleTV+ series has been shooting in New York City over the past several months. WeCrashed tells the infamous story of the rise and spectacular fall of WeWork, the communal workspace startup that was initially one of the world’s most valuable nascent companies.

Jared Leto is playing the role of CEO Adam Neumann, while Hathaway plays his wife Rebekah. As for Ferrera’s character, her involvement remains unknown.

At one time, WeWork was valued at $90 billion by Goldman Sachs, though the value would later be drastically slashed, according to the New York Post.