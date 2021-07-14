Did Irina Shayk just friendzone Kanye West?

Kanye West and Irina Shayk seem to be slowing things down, now that it was revealed that the supermodel prefers to have a friendship with the successful rapper.

Following his controversial divorce from Kim Kardashian, the singer and entrepreneur was rumored to be in a relationship with Irina, however a close source to the model declared that she recently turned him down.

Kanye reportedly wanted to invite Irina to Paris for a couture show, however she preferred to avoid going on a trip with the rapper to avoid the imminent media attention.

It was revealed that the model “likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him,” the source shared, adding that Irina “doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up” in Paris with him.

And although they said all attention is good attention, the model prefers to keep her personal life private, as “It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

Irina is also said to be “happy being single” right now, and doesn’t want to be linked with anyone.”

The model, who shares her 4-year-old daughter Lea with Bradley Cooper, seems to be focused on herself at the moment, however she has been friends with Kanye for years.