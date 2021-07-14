Scarlett Johansson describes her pandemic wedding with Colin Jost as ‘weird’

Scarlett Johansson recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote Black Widow and talk about her life and wedding with writer and actor Colin Jost. The 36-year-old star revealed that having a wedding during the coronavirus pandemic was “a little stressful.”

“Obviously, we wanted to take all the precautions that we could, so we had the masks … and everybody had to get [COVID] tests like 100,000 times,” she said in the interview. Johansson and Jost got married in an intimate ceremony in Palisades, New York. “I mean, it’s just weird. Looking back at the photos … it definitely was a weird party favor that could only happen now, but you just gotta go with it,” she said, referring to the face masks her guest received as a gift.

Despite the risk of gathering, Johansson said everyone had a good time. “Even though it was small and intimate, it was beautiful, and we were so happy to see people that we hadn’t seen in such a long time. We just felt very fortunate to be able to get together like that. It felt like it was sort of how it was supposed to be —minus face masks,” she said.

Johansson and Jost dated two years before getting engaged in May 2019. They were first linked after they were seen kissing at an SNL after party back in May 2017. They finally made their red carpet debut six months after their love story was first reported, stepping out for the American Museum of Natural History gala in New York City. Since then, the two have become a red carpet staple.

The pair tied the knot in October 2020. A source close to the couple revealed that “they only planned the wedding for a few weeks.” According to People, another insider said, “They wanted a quiet, private ceremony with their close friends and family, and they pulled it off.”

According to Elle, Jost recalled meeting his wife when she hosted SNL for the first time in January 2006. Jost told Entertainment Tonight, “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show. So, we’ve kind of known each other since then…she’s the best.”