Izabel Goulart stuns in yellow while in Mykonos with her athlete boyfriend

Last week celebs were busy attending the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week. Now some celebs have jet setted to the glamorous island of Mykonos in Greece, including Brazilian model Izabel Goulart.

While in Paris last week, Goulart showed off multiple fashion looks for different premieres at the festival, including a ‘70s inspired lace black outfit that had people turning heads. Now, the 36-year-old’s fashion continues to wow us while in Mykonos. On Tuesday, Goulart posted several pictures of herself in an all yellow outfit.

In the stunning pictures, Goulart posed in a figure hugging yellow romper that had round cutouts down the middle and mesh paneling on the sides. Her brown hair cascaded down her back and she wore a matching pair of white and yellow Nike sneakers. She topped off her look with black sunglasses. The former Victoria’s Secret model captioned the photo, “Touchdown Mykonos 🇬🇷So happy to be back to my favorite island!”