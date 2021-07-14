Izabel Goulart stuns in yellow while in Mykonos with her athlete boyfriend

Last week celebs were busy attending the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week. Now some celebs have jet setted to the glamorous island of Mykonos in Greece, including Brazilian model Izabel Goulart.
While in Paris last week, Goulart showed off multiple fashion looks for different premieres at the festival, including a ‘70s inspired lace black outfit that had people turning heads. Now, the 36-year-old’s fashion continues to wow us while in Mykonos. On Tuesday, Goulart posted several pictures of herself in an all yellow outfit.
In the stunning pictures, Goulart posed in a figure hugging yellow romper that had round cutouts down the middle and mesh paneling on the sides. Her brown hair cascaded down her back and she wore a matching pair of white and yellow Nike sneakers. She topped off her look with black sunglasses. The former Victoria’s Secret model captioned the photo, “Touchdown Mykonos 🇬🇷So happy to be back to my favorite island!”
Another post showed an up-close shot of Goulart’s outfit showing all of the details. In the photo, we get a better look at her yellow romper and her gold bracelets and rings. This photo was captioned, “Touchdown Mykonos 🇬🇷 Take 2.” The last post was a wide shot showing Goulart posing straight on at the camera with a similar caption.
Goulart’s boyfriend, Kevin Trapp is also in Mykonos with her and he appeared on her Instagram stories on Tuesday. The two looked like they were enjoying a yummy traditional Greek meal together. Trapp also took to his Instagram to post a photo of himself on the island and Goulart left a cheeky comment on the post writing, “Dm me 😝🔥.”