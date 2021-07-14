Cardi B reacts to backlash after buying $150,000 birthday gift for her daughter Kulture

Cardi B has had enough of the comments that involve her daughter Kulture, following all the details about her lavish fairytale-themed birthday party on Saturday.

The successful rapper celebrated her daughter’s third birthday, giving her the most unique present, a $150,000 sparkling diamond necklace, beautifully adorned with diamond charms, the letter K, the Chanel logo, and even Minnie Mouse.

Kulture can be seen in one of the videos from the birthday party, opening a jewelry box and reacting to the opulent gift, while Cardi is cheering with excitement.

However not everyone was as excited as the singer, after it was reported that the Elliot Eliantte necklace is priced at around $150,000, causing many of Cardi‘s fans and followers to comment on what they thought was an extremely extravagant and overpriced gift.

Taking to social media, one of Cardi’s followers commented “Kulture got my whole tuition around her neck,” while another added, ”I just hope they are investing the same amount on her education.”

This is not the first time Cardi has been forced to defend herself and her parenting skills, after many online users have attacked her song lyrics and personal decisions.

Cardi stated that her “baby is overly spoiled” with toys, adding that Kulture is “super educated” and just wants the best for her.