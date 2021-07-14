Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts after his animated series ‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten’ hits over 40 million views

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s face isn’t on TV at the moment but his voice is! The new animated series Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten premiered on April 23 on Kartoon Channel! The series has only aired 11 episodes but already hit a milestone, celebrating over 40 million views to date. Starring and executive produced by Schwarzenegger, he plays kindergarten teacher “Arnold Armstrong” AKA ‘Captain Fantastic,’ the greatest superhero to ever live.

The action-adventure comedy is geared towards kids and families and follows the adventures of six unique kids who are learning to master their super skills, along with their ABCs. With the help of the retired Captain Fantastic, they must learn to control their powers as they go on super adventures and use their powers safely without revealing their identities.

I am so honored by the news about @TheRealStanLee’s Superhero Kindergarten. 40 million views for the first 11 episodes! No success is self-made, so I want to thank the whole team for their incredible work. 15 more episodes this season! Don’t miss it on @GNUSBrands Kartoon Channel pic.twitter.com/tyO6RKpcdb — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 13, 2021

Celebrating the success Schwarzenegger stated: “Over 40 million views in just a few short months is an incredible achievement, and I am so honored by this reception. I want to thank the entire team for the fantastic work. I know Stan Lee himself would be so proud. We have 15 more episodes left in our first season, so this is just the beginning! Be sure to tune in, only on Kartoon Channel, “That’s Kartoon Channel! with a ‘K!’” Per Yahoo! Finance.

Considering he starred in the 1990 film Kindergarten Cop about a cop who must go undercover as a kindergarten teacher to track down a killer, Schwarzenegger’s OG fans couldn’t help but laugh when they heard about the show. And it wasn’t a coincidence, the 73-year-old said one of his biggest wishes was to make a sequel to the movie.

“Stan and I were talking about creating some kind of superhero character for me and doing an animated show. He said to me, ‘what is your biggest wish?’ And I said, ’to do a sequel to Kindergarten Cop,’“ Schwarzenegger revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. After Lee repeated the statement and contemplated for a moment, he exclaimed, “We should call it Superhero Kindergarten.”