‘Fashion icon’ Kate Moss is the new face of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS

In the words of Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban aka Foodgod, “SKIMS just went high fashion.” After recently touring the Vatican together Kardashian announced that Kate Moss is the new face of SKIMS with a series of stunning photos and a video of the 47-year-old modeling the brand. Kim wrote in the caption that she first met Moss in 2014 through Italian fashion designer Ricardo Tisci, and “was instantly struck by her cheeky humor, authentic and classic beauty.” “We’ve been friends ever since!” Kim wrote adding, “She is THE fashion icon, defining a whole generation of style and I am honored to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this Summer!”

Moss looks gorgeous in the campaign as she reminds the world why she is 1 of the most successful models on the planet. Considering Moss is iconic, everyone loved to see her back in action. Hailey Bieber commented, “Insane 😍” under the pic and Lala wrote, “wow ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥ICON.”

At the start of the month, Kim joined Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss-Hack for a tour of the Vatican and their trip had everyone talking. Kim looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder white lace dress cutout at the hips, silver-framed sunglasses, and strappy heels but according to the Sistine Chapel’s strict dress code, visitors aren’t permitted to enter in, “low cut or sleeveless clothing.” Kim quickly cleared the air saying she “adhered to the dress code” and shared amazing photos enjoying the sights with Moss.

©KimKardashian



Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss’ trip to the Vatican

It’s been a big year for SKIMS, not only does the underwear and shapewear brand have Moss as its summer ambassador- the brand will provide Team USA’s underwear and pajamas at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. You can check out their new Team USA collection here.