Aubrey O’Day, Donald Trump Jr.’s alleged ex-girlfriend has left the United States for ‘a new life’

Sometimes you just need to pack up your things, sell your house and start a new life, at least if you are Aubrey O’Day. This week the singer best known for being a member of the girl group Danity Kane and Donald Trump Jr’s alleged mistress announced in a lengthy Instagram post that she has left the United States for a “new life.” “For those of you who are friends, or have spent enough time on my Twitter over the years to get into my mind, you know I’ve been wanting to leave out of the country for a while now, so... I have,” Aubrey wrote. She tagged her location as “Out Of This World,” and didn’t reveal where she moved but on her Instagram story she shared a photo of food with the words “Terima Kasih” ﻿which means “thank you” in Indonesian/Malayan.

©iamjonwong



Aubrey O‘Day

Aubrey made the big announcement aboard the flight, “I sold my place in America and just boarded my flight to a new life. I’ve been so anxious, scared, emotionally raw, I have no idea what will come next.. which completely exacerbates the control freak in me” she wrote.

As for what made the reality star move she said, “life just got too predictable and uninspiring for me. The industry, society’s cravings, our leaders, the product consumer dynamic.” Aubrey also reflected on her hopes and dreams “before she became a public figure at 17” explaining that after sailing around the world for a semester in college her mission was to join the Peace Corps, “I promised myself that I would take a stand and implement change for the injustices I witnessed all over the world, and I just knew I would use my voice to make an impact.” “I need a more profound purpose at this stage of my life than what I’ve learned so far,” she concluded.

©GettyImages



Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr.

Danity Kane may have been Aubrey’s claim to fame but any recent headlines are most likely about her and Trump Jr.’s alleged affair back in 2011, while he was still married to his now-ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. Although Trump Jr. has refused to confirm the relationship, she once referred to him as her “soulmate,” and has stood by her receipts that they were a full-blown secret couple. Last year when trolls said she was delusional about the relationship she tweeted, “h﻿e absolutely loved me and was trying to have a baby with me (again, I have receipts), so I’m pretty sure the delusional one here is you.” They are obviously no longer together and Trump Jr. is currently dating attorney and TV contributor Kimberly Guilfoyle.