Ariana Grande shares photos from her honeymoon with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is giving fans a tiny glimpse at her romantic honeymoon with her new husband, Dalton Gomez.
The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, July 11 to share a series of photos from her honeymoon in Amsterdam following their intimate wedding back in May. She used one of her simple, signature emoji captions for the post, adding a snail and a waffle emoji, both of which are associated with the capital of the Netherlands.
Among the “thank u, next” singer’s photo dump was one picture showing the newlyweds seated in an oversized pair of wooden clogs, which are located throughout the region for tourist photo ops just like this one. In the picture, Dalton can be seen wearing a jacket and mask, while Ariana—also wearing a mask—looks at him lovingly while wearing a sweater and her signature high ponytail.
The former Victorious star also shared some photos of the scenery from their trip, including a windmill and one of Amsterdam’s famous canals. That same day, on her Instagram Story, Grande posted footage from a jazz club and a video of cows grazing in a field that looked like they were captured from a moving train.
Prior to their honeymoon, Ariana and Dalton shared their first night out since tying the knot, taking a few friends to Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant inside the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California.
“They were with other friends and had a long dinner and spent the entire evening at the hotel,” an insider told E! News of their night out last month.
The source went on to say that the newlyweds weren’t afraid to put their love on full display during their first outing as a married couple.
“Ari and Dalton were very giddy throughout the dinner and were cuddling close the entire time,” the insider said. “You could tell they were in love and she was very happy. Ari mentioned that she was excited to be celebrating finally being married.”
Of course, the pop star wasn’t the only one looking completely smitten. The source went on to say, “Dalton had a huge smile on his face throughout the night and they definitely looked to be in the honeymoon phase and so in love.”
The couple tied the knot on May 15 in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California.