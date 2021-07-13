Ariana Grande shares photos from her honeymoon with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is giving fans a tiny glimpse at her romantic honeymoon with her new husband, Dalton Gomez.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, July 11 to share a series of photos from her honeymoon in Amsterdam following their intimate wedding back in May. She used one of her simple, signature emoji captions for the post, adding a snail and a waffle emoji, both of which are associated with the capital of the Netherlands.

Among the “thank u, next” singer’s photo dump was one picture showing the newlyweds seated in an oversized pair of wooden clogs, which are located throughout the region for tourist photo ops just like this one. In the picture, Dalton can be seen wearing a jacket and mask, while Ariana—also wearing a mask—looks at him lovingly while wearing a sweater and her signature high ponytail.

The former Victorious star also shared some photos of the scenery from their trip, including a windmill and one of Amsterdam’s famous canals. That same day, on her Instagram Story, Grande posted footage from a jazz club and a video of cows grazing in a field that looked like they were captured from a moving train.

Prior to their honeymoon, Ariana and Dalton shared their first night out since tying the knot, taking a few friends to Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant inside the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California.

“They were with other friends and had a long dinner and spent the entire evening at the hotel,” an insider told E! News of their night out last month.