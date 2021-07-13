Zac Efron busts his grandfather out of his retirement home

Zac Efron’s relationship with his grandfather could not be any sweeter--or more hilarious.

On Monday, July 12, the actor posted a funny video of himself and his brother Dylan arriving at their grandfather‘s retirement home to spend some quality time with him. As the theme from Mission: Impossible plays in the background, Efron looks at the camera and jokingly says, “Time to bust grandpa outta here.”

Fully dressed for the occasion in a black face mask, the High School Musical actor snuck into the nursing home and made his way to his grandfather‘s room, where he says, “Let’s get outta here.”

While in the car, their grandfather once again says, “Let’s get out of here” before taking a sip of a Coca-Cola. “Let’s hit it,” he tells his grandsons before they drive off, perfectly capping off the hilarious skit and their time on the run.

In the end, the three of them arrived at Efron’s home, where they proceeded to watch the 2021 UEFA European Championship game between Italy and England. That’s when the Baywatch star admitted that his grandfather “is better at acting than I am.”

“Just wanted to watch the Euro Cup with the boys,” his brother commented underneath the video.

Zac Efron has been laying low recently following rumors he got plastic surgery, which came following his brief appearance in Bill Nye’s Earth Day! The Musical video back in April.

Because his face was more puffy than usual, fans immediately jumped to conclusions, wondering why a famous Hollywood hunk would mess with his already perfect genes. Luckily for everyone involved, it seems like the state of his face wasn’t plastic surgery at all, and while he didn’t address the situation, some other people did.

“I would know if he’d had any plastic surgery,” Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, who has been friends with Zac for years, said at the time. “It’s like getting a Picasso and having a kid finger paint over the top of it. Why bother?”