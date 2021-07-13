Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner at dinner together
Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner enjoyed quality time together at dinner in Malibu

The duo was spotted leaving a steakhouse together on Monday.

Although  Kendall Jenner is one busy working girl, she made time earlier this week to catch up with dad,  Caitlyn Jenner for dinner in Malibu. The duo was spotted leaving Lucy’s steakhouse on Monday.

Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner at dinner©GrosbyGroup
The duo were spotted outside of the restaurant after their meal on Monday.

For the occasion, the supermodel looked stunning wearing a white tank that showed her toned abs, high waisted black jeans with a brown belt, and a checkered cream and black sweater worn over her shoulders. She wore her dark hair pulled back in a high ponytail and carried a square black tote bag on her shoulder and finished her look with black boots.

Kendall Jenner style©GrosbyGroup
Kendall Jenner’s effortless style while out for dinner Monday.

For the dinner date with her daughter, Caitlyn wore a beige collared sweater dress over burnt orange leggings and a small nude heel.

Prior to dinner with Caitlyn, Kendall, along with many other celebrities, was in Las Vegas this past weekend for the UFC match. One of the nights while heading to the new Delilah nightclub in the Wynn hotel, the 25-year-old left nothing to the imagination.

 

Kendall went braless when wearing a sexy, see-through tube top with matching trouser pants that left things on full display. She topped off the look with white strappy heels and a mini white handbag.

According to the Daily Mail, this outfit is the exact one younger sister  Kylie Jenner stepped out in almost a year ago for dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Great minds clearly think alike!

