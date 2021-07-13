Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner enjoyed quality time together at dinner in Malibu

Although Kendall Jenner is one busy working girl, she made time earlier this week to catch up with dad, Caitlyn Jenner for dinner in Malibu. The duo was spotted leaving Lucy’s steakhouse on Monday.

©GrosbyGroup



The duo were spotted outside of the restaurant after their meal on Monday.

For the occasion, the supermodel looked stunning wearing a white tank that showed her toned abs, high waisted black jeans with a brown belt, and a checkered cream and black sweater worn over her shoulders. She wore her dark hair pulled back in a high ponytail and carried a square black tote bag on her shoulder and finished her look with black boots.

©GrosbyGroup



Kendall Jenner’s effortless style while out for dinner Monday.

For the dinner date with her daughter, Caitlyn wore a beige collared sweater dress over burnt orange leggings and a small nude heel.

Prior to dinner with Caitlyn, Kendall, along with many other celebrities, was in Las Vegas this past weekend for the UFC match. One of the nights while heading to the new Delilah nightclub in the Wynn hotel, the 25-year-old left nothing to the imagination.