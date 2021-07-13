Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living it up in Sin City

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to grace our Instagram feeds with photos of them being in love with one another. The famous couple recently took a trip to Las Vegas together for the UFC match that took place last weekend and there were plenty of photos to prove it.
In doing so, the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer seemed to be having quite the fun as they each posted photos from their trip. On Sunday, Kardashian first posted a series of photos of herself in an all-black outfit with her dark hair pulled back in a sleek high ponytail. She captioned the post with a dice emoji.
Travis Barker gives Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope a pink drum set for her birthday
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s vampiresque kiss at a UFC fight won by unanimous decision
National Fried Chicken Day: Enjoy a juicy deep-fried chicken like a Kardashian
From there, we saw the 42-year-old share photos of her and Barker chatting, laughing, and holding hands in the hallway of their hotel. She captioned the post, “what happens in Vegas.” In the pictures, Barker is seen wearing a white graphic tee under a leather jacket paired with red checkered pants, and a black beanie hat.
The posts did not stop there! Today, the reality star posted another photo of her and her beau in Vegas. For another night on the town, the 42-year-old wore a silver metal mesh halter top with a cowl neckline and a black mini skirt. Barker kept with his rocker style and wore a white tank with a leather jacket in his hand and he accessorized with a black beanie and a metallic skull necklace around his neck.
The photos once again showed the couple happily in love, walking down the hall of the Wynn hotel where they were staying. Barker also posted some of the same photos, one being a photo with Kardashian‘s legs on his lap as he held onto one of her feet.