Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living it up in Sin City

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to grace our Instagram feeds with photos of them being in love with one another. The famous couple recently took a trip to Las Vegas together for the UFC match that took place last weekend and there were plenty of photos to prove it.

In doing so, the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer seemed to be having quite the fun as they each posted photos from their trip. On Sunday, Kardashian first posted a series of photos of herself in an all-black outfit with her dark hair pulled back in a sleek high ponytail. She captioned the post with a dice emoji.

From there, we saw the 42-year-old share photos of her and Barker chatting, laughing, and holding hands in the hallway of their hotel. She captioned the post, “what happens in Vegas.” In the pictures, Barker is seen wearing a white graphic tee under a leather jacket paired with red checkered pants, and a black beanie hat.