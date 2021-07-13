Jason Sudeikis opened up for the time time about his split from Olivia Wilde

While actress Olivia Wilde has clearly moved on from her split from Jason Sudeikis with former One Direction member Harry Styles, the actor has finally broken his silence, publicly talking about him and Wilde ending their relationship.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis went their separate ways in 2020.

The couple dated for seven years and have two children together, 7-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy. The two went their separate ways in November 2020 and Sudeikis still seems a bit confused about it all. In an interview with GQ for their August issue, the actor said “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

The 45-year-old went on to say during the interview about his public split, “I was neither high nor heartbroken. So yeah, it came off like, ‘This is how I feel. I believe in moving forward.‘”

A month after his split from Wilde, Sudeikis appeared at the Golden Globes’ virtual ceremony in a very casual fit, wearing a tie-dye hoodie that made some people scratch their heads at. “I wore that hoodie because I didn’t wanna f–king wear the f–king top half of a Tom Ford suit. I love Tom Ford suits, but it felt weird as s–t,” he explained to GQ.