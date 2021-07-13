Madonna rides a horse while relaxing on the ranch with her kids

Madonna couldn’t be more excited to get “back in the saddle” after suffering multiple broken bones during a horseback riding incident back in 2005.

It has been more than 15 years since the singer was thrown from a horse on her 47th birthday, an incident that caused her to sustain three broken ribs, a fractured collarbone and a fractured hand. Now, all this time later, the Madonna is sharing a video of herself riding a horse again for the first time in over a decade.

“Back in the saddle where I belong!” the 62-year-old captioned the footage of herself on the back of a horse. “Never say never.”

The video the Grammy-winner posted to Instagram begins with her walking alongside a beautiful white horse into a stable, getting some stretches in before finally getting into the saddle.

“That was so fun!” she exclaimed after finishing her horseback-riding session, taking a bow and playfully showing off her biceps to hype herself up.

For the occasion, the mother-of-six wore a Gucci sweatshirt under a padded black vest, black gloves and a riding helmet. To make matters all the more extravagant, her horse‘s blanket saddle blanket was customized with a monogram of her first initial on it in.

While this isn’t the first time Madonna has made her way back in the saddle since the incident, it certainly has been a long time. Immediately after she recovered from her 2005 horse riding accident, she got back up on the horse again for the first time during an episode of The Late Show with David Letterman.

At the time, when the host asked why she hadn’t been on a horse since her fall just a few months prior, she admitted that a big reason was her record company “not very keen on the idea” of her injuring herself again.

“I have a bit of excitement tainted with fear,’ the pop star confessed before she climbed on the horse for a short ride down 53rd Street in Manhattan.