First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is heading to Tokyo this month! President Joe Biden ’s wife will be attending the Summer Olympics opening ceremony. The first lady’s press secretary Michael LaRosa tweeted the news on Tuesday morning.

“First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games will be held on July 23, 2021. Additional information and details to come,” the Office of the First Lady said in a statement obtained by CNN.

The first lady will reportedly not be accompanied by her husband. According to People magazine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last month that the president was “not planning” on attending the games.

“He will certainly be rooting for the athletes,” Jen said. “We will have a delegation from the United States as we have historically had, but we will continue to also convey the [pandemic] public health guidelines and guidance that we’ve been delivering out there about only essential travel.”

The upcoming trip will mark Dr. Biden’s first solo trip abroad as first lady. Dr. Biden traveled with her husband to the United Kingdom last month for the G7 Summit. While in the UK, the first lady stepped out for a joint engagement with the Duchess of Cambridge and met with Queen Elizabeth at the G7 Leaders reception and again at Windsor Castle.