Michelle Obama has chosen the old-fashioned craft of knitting to create tops for her daughters

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has a new hobby! The author and philanthropist is officially a knitting club member and has chosen the old-fashioned craft to create tops for her daughters Sasha and Malia Obama.

Although she finds the activity very “fulfilling,” Mrs. Obama is ready for the next step. “During quarantine, I picked up knitting as a hobby—and discovered how fulfilling it can be to turn small stitches into something big and beautiful,” she wrote on Instagram. “I started off making tops for my girls, and realized I still had a lot more to learn.”

©MichelleObama



Mr. and Mrs. Obama with daughters Sasha and Malia Obama

In her search for learning more about this method, she reached out to an expert. “That’s why I had such a great time getting some advice from Shayna Rose, a 14-year-old reporter with @vogueknittingmagazine about the process,” she revealed.

According to Mrs. Obama, she is a self-taught knitter and learned the art by watching videos on YouTube, adding that she is a “later-starter” compared to Shayna, who started knitting when she was 12 years old. “Anyone can do it,” affirms the former First Lady. “You just have to have the patience and the desire to take small stitches and turn them into something great.”

Mrs. Obama went ahead and revealed all the unique pieces she’s been creating since last year. “Last summer, I made a bunch of halter tops for my daughters,” she said. “For me, this sorta cool, very boho-chic kind halter top that my girls love,” she assured.