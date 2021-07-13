Jada Pinkett Smith debuts shaved head and says Willow made her do it

Jada Pinkett Smith is rocking her new look! Making her official debut on Instagram and showing off her shaved head.

The 49-year-old star and host of Red Table Talk posted a video to her personal social media account, followed by a beautiful selfie of herself and her daughter Willow Smith, explaining in the caption why she wanted to make a drastic change.

Jada, who recently shared an unreleased poem written by Tupac, stated that Willow made her do it, “because it was time to let go,” adding that her 50’s are about to be “divinely lit,” in reference to her upcoming birthday in September, to which Willow added “You are DIVINE.”

Willow also posted the photo on her Instagram account and wrote “a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return.”

Fans of the two stars supported Jada’s decision, as well as their celebrity friends, including Rummer Willis who commented “so beautiful,” Tina Lawson writing “It shows that beautiful face and soulful eyes more prominently,” and Gabrielle Union commenting with heart and fire emojis.

Willow, who is promoting her upcoming rock album featuring some iconic collaborations, has also shaved her hair in the past, during the 2012 Whip My Hair tour.