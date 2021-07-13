Camila Cabello and Gloria Estefan voice support for protests in Cuba

Camila Cabello and Gloria Estefan join the artists and celebrities who have voiced their support, in solidarity with the activists protesting in Cuba, following the food and medicine shortages, as well as power outages, while COVID-19 cases are still on the rise.

Loading the player...

The two Cuban singers are using their platform to create awareness of the situation in the country, as they have always shown how proud they are of their heritage.

🎶 Quiero mi 🇨🇺 Cuba libre! 🎶 El pueblo Cubano está desesperado! Estoy con ellos como siempre he estado! The Cuban people are reaching their breaking point! I stand with them as I always have! #SOSCubahttps://t.co/ClQz0yH9OP — Gloria Estefan (@GloriaEstefan) July 11, 2021

Camila took to Twitter to post an image that reads #SOSCuba, and went on to explain that “there is a major crisis right now in Cuba and we need your help to spread awareness,“ adding that ”deaths from Covid are rising rapidly and because of the lack of medicine, resources, basic necessities and even food many people are dying.

There are simultaneous protests in more than 5 cities in Cuba. Our brave people took the streets to protest for this humanitarian crisis & they need our help. Please spread this message by posting #SOSCUBA to help bring awareness & support to my people 🙏🏼 #PatriaYVidaCuba — camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 11, 2021

While Gloria shared a video on her personal Instagram account, stating that “The Cuban people are reaching their breaking point,” and declaring that she stands with them as she always has.

J Balvin, Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee and Becky G are among the rest of the stars who have used their social media platforms to spread awareness, using the same hashtag and sharing it with their followers.