LATINA ICONS

Camila Cabello and Gloria Estefan voice support for protests in Cuba

J Balvin, Natti Natasha and Becky G are among the rest of the stars who have used their social media platforms to spread awareness.

Camila Cabello and Gloria Estefan join the artists and celebrities who have voiced their support, in solidarity with the activists protesting in Cuba, following the food and medicine shortages, as well as power outages, while COVID-19 cases are still on the rise.

The two Cuban singers are using their platform to create awareness of the situation in the country, as they have always shown how proud they are of their heritage.

  

Camila took to Twitter to post an image that reads #SOSCuba, and went on to explain that “there is a major crisis right now in Cuba and we need your help to spread awareness,“ adding that ”deaths from Covid are rising rapidly and because of the lack of medicine, resources, basic necessities and even food many people are dying.

  

While Gloria shared a video on her personal Instagram account, stating that “The Cuban people are reaching their breaking point,” and declaring that she stands with them as she always has.

  

J Balvin, Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee and Becky G are among the rest of the stars who have used their social media platforms to spread awareness, using the same hashtag and sharing it with their followers.

  

Reggaeton icon Don Omar, also shared a photo on his Instagram account, showing the thousands of protesters on the streets of Cuba, along with the caption “Son MÁS y ya NO TIENEN MIEDO #cubalibre CUBA VOY A TI y PAGO DOBLE”

