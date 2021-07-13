A day with Turkish superstar and actress Tuba Büyüküstün

The successful actress, Tuba Büyüküstün, has joined the new emerging and powerful generation of Turkish actors taking the world by the storm with their talent, beauty and positive energy. She is a star and a recipient of several national and international awards and has become one of Turkey’s most popular artists.
Recently, our sister brand HELLO! Turkey had the opportunity to chat with Tuba for a very special occasion. Surrounded by the spectacular Bodrum Demirbükü Bay, and accompanied by Dior’s Dioriviera collection, the young actress gets candid about life, acting, fashion motherhood, beauty and her passions.
“The favorite part of my profession is being able to continue to be a child”. [Tuba Büyüküstün]
This 12-hour shoot allowed us to really explore the life of this talented actress, a world-famous fashion giant and an idyllic location. Surrounded by the unique blue of the Aegean, Tuba – a Mediterranean spirit and force – met with a Parisian atmosphere, transports us to a unique place filled with vibrant colors and textures.
Tuba plays a great role in the global recognition and success of Turkish actors. In addition, she serves as UNICEF Turkey Goodwill Ambassador. Enjoy this in-depth interview paired with beautiful photos!
Credits:
- Interview: Gökçe Ateş Kantarci
- Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray
- Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat
- Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n
- Make-up: Hakan Kültür
- Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci
- Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r
Special thanks To Mesa Bodrum Demi̇rbükü