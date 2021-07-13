A day with Turkish superstar and actress Tuba Büyüküstün

People from America, the Middle East, Europe, South America, almost all over the world, as you said, from very different cultures, languages, and countries with very different habits can somehow connect with the TV series we make. When I asked, “Why do you like it, what attracts you so much?”, the answer I get is always the same: “Your serials tell people very simply from a very human, very sincere and very emotional place. Family, love, land, woman, child, man tell this from a very human place, with their real feelings, with the weaknesses of all people, and this is very ingrained for us,” they say. This is a very clear indication that regardless of language, religion, race or culture, everyone has actually the same feelings.

‘’Asi’ was nominated in the ’Best Soap Series’ category at the 51st Monte-Carlo Television Festival, with winning ratings in 67 countries. You received the ‘Best Actress Award’ at the Serbia-Montenegro International TV Festival Bar with the TV movie ‘Gülizar’ in 2004. In addition, you were nominated for an International Emmy with your performance in ‘20 Dakika’. How do you feel about these accomplishments?