tuba büyüküstün
HOLA! USA SPECIAL FEATURE

A day with Turkish superstar and actress Tuba Büyüküstün

One of Turkey’s most successful actresses who has played a key role in the global recognition of Turkish actors

The successful actress, Tuba Büyüküstün, has joined the new emerging and powerful generation of Turkish actors taking the world by the storm with their talent, beauty and positive energy. She is a star and a recipient of several national and international awards and has become one of Turkey’s most popular artists.

Tuba Büyüküstün
Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray | Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat | Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n | Make-up: Hakan Kültür | Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci | Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r

Recently, our sister brand HELLO! Turkey had the opportunity to chat with Tuba for a very special occasion. Surrounded by the spectacular Bodrum Demirbükü Bay, and accompanied by Dior’s Dioriviera collection, the young actress gets candid about life, acting, fashion motherhood, beauty and her passions.

“The favorite part of my profession is being able to continue to be a child”. [Tuba Büyüküstün]
TUBA BÜYÜKÜSTÜN
Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray | Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat | Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n | Make-up: Hakan Kültür | Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci | Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r

This 12-hour shoot allowed us to really explore the life of this talented actress, a world-famous fashion giant and an idyllic location. Surrounded by the unique blue of the Aegean, Tuba – a Mediterranean spirit and force – met with a Parisian atmosphere, transports us to a unique place filled with vibrant colors and textures.

Tuba plays a great role in the global recognition and success of Turkish actors. In addition, she serves as UNICEF Turkey Goodwill Ambassador. Enjoy this in-depth interview paired with beautiful photos!

tuba büyüküstün
Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray | Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat | Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n | Make-up: Hakan Kültür | Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci | Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r

You come from a family of immigrants. Your mother’s side is from Crimea and your dad’s side is from Cretan . Apart from the visible physical contribution and roots, what values and traditions were you raised with? What do you remember about your childhood?
What was it like when you first started to know yourself? How was your youth?
tuba büyüküstün
Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray | Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat | Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n | Make-up: Hakan Kültür | Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci | Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r

Did you feel that you would be in the spotlight in the future while studying at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University (Department of Stage Decorations and Costume Design)?
Sets and costumes are very prominent in some projects. Even Netflix‘s latest series, from ’Bridgerton’ to ’The Queen’s Gambit’, are like a fashion history lesson. Would you like to have a role in one of your new projects, such as taking on the creation of the story’s look?
tuba büyüküstün
Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray | Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat | Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n | Make-up: Hakan Kültür | Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci | Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r

What are your favorite years or trends in fashion?
What role Tomris Giritlioğlu and Cemil Ağaçıkoğlu play in your career?
Your first role was in 2003’s ‘Sultan Makamı’, but the character that made you famous was ‘Zarife’ in ‘Çemberimde Gül Oya’. Was it challenging to be in a period drama?
tuba büyüküstün
Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray | Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat | Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n | Make-up: Hakan Kültür | Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci | Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r


You are getting more successful with each project. You played a big part in making Turkish actors and productions popular around the world with ‘Ihlamurlar Altında’ and ‘Asi’. How do you feel about the interest shown by people abroad from different cultures and languages?
‘’Asi’ was nominated in the ’Best Soap Series’ category at the 51st Monte-Carlo Television Festival, with winning ratings in 67 countries. You received the ‘Best Actress Award’ at the Serbia-Montenegro International TV Festival Bar with the TV movie ‘Gülizar’ in 2004. In addition, you were nominated for an International Emmy with your performance in ‘20 Dakika’. How do you feel about these accomplishments?
tuba büyüküstün
Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray | Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat | Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n | Make-up: Hakan Kültür | Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci | Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r


What would you say is the job that you enjoy being in the most or that you see as the turning point of your career?
One day, a period character, then an urban woman or a girl who grew up in a village... What’s next?
tuba büyüküstün
Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray | Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat | Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n | Make-up: Hakan Kültür | Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci | Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r

Are there any other things you would like to try and improve yourself apart from acting? Like writing, drawing, singing or being behind the camera?
Do you believe in luck? Does luck, talent, or being determined and hardworking outweigh the road to success?
We always see a well-balanced, elegant, calm and ‘cool’ Tuba. Are you as calm as you seem, or do you have an inner world that can be called crazier?

tuba büyüküstün
Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray | Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat | Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n | Make-up: Hakan Kültür | Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci | Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r

Tuba, who has had a successful career for 18 years and has two nine year old children , must be a woman who knows what she wants and what she does not want from life. How did you develop, what did you notice during your own adventure?
What is the most important feature that makes you in life?
What dreams do you have for Maya and Toprak, children from artistic parents? Considering that they are children born with this ability in their genes from both sides, if they want to follow your path in the future, what would be your views and feelings on this subject?
tuba büyüküstün
Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray | Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat | Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n | Make-up: Hakan Kültür | Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci | Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r


How do you relate to fashion when you’re away from the red carpet and the spotlight?
In our shoot accompanied by Dior collections, your Mediterranean spirit met a Parisian woman. How did you feel?
tuba büyüküstün
Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray | Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat | Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n | Make-up: Hakan Kültür | Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci | Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r


We would like to ask about the definition and perception of beauty of such a beautiful woman...
Are you down-to-earth and realistic, or are you more of a fantasist?
Life with two children means dozens of plans, programs and workloads. What‘s the first thing you do when you’re alone and take time for yourself?
Are you interested in courses, workshops, classes? If you had a new habit or skill, what would it be?
tuba büyüküstün
Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray | Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat | Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n | Make-up: Hakan Kültür | Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci | Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r


Cancer is the most motherly sign that feels most secure at home. What kind of mother are you? Do you see your relationship with your own mother between you and your children, or do you have a completely different style?
You have been UNICEF Turkey‘s goodwill ambassador since 2014. What are the things that most affect, upset and break your heart, both socially and individually?
What do you think we should do to fight with all this and get better? What would be the first step to change us spiritually?
tuba büyüküstün
Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray | Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat | Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n | Make-up: Hakan Kültür | Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci | Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r


What is your definition of being a ‘good person’?
How do you experience love, how do you define it? What kind of woman is Tuba who’s in love?
What excites you most right now, what is your heart beating for?
When you think about yourself and your whole life, what legacy would you like to leave behind?
tuba büyüküstün
Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray | Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat | Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n | Make-up: Hakan Kültür | Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci | Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r

Credits: 

  • Interview: Gökçe Ateş Kantarci
  • Photo: Ci̇han Alpgi̇ray
  • Fashion Director: Meli̇s Ağazat
  • Hair: İbrahi̇m Zengi̇n
  • Make-up: Hakan Kültür
  • Photo Assistants: Emre İbi̇ş, Kivanç Yörüten, Yunus Emre Katirci
  • Make-up Assistant: Suat Başdemi̇r

Special thanks To Mesa Bodrum Demi̇rbükü


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more