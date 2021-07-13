John Stamos reacts to viral photo of Ashley Olsen hiking with a machete and drink

Ashley Olsen took the internet by storm over the weekend after her boyfriend Louis Eisner shared a rare photo of her out on a hike in nature with both of her hands full. The famous twin had a drink in her left hand and a large black machete in her right hand as she walked through the forest with a white sweatshirt, black Yeezy sneakers, a shirt tied around her waist, linen pants, a backward black hat, and oversized sunglasses. The whole look is absolutely amazing and Ashley has been praised on social media for being a “mood.” Many want to know the context behind the photo and TODAY figured they would ask her former “Full House co-star” John Stamos about the viral pic. Check out the iconic image below and see what Stamos had to say.

The now 57-year-old actor played “Uncle Jesse” on the sitcom from 1987 to 1995 but he told TODAY he hasn’t talked to Ashley or Mary-Kate Olsen lately. ﻿He threw his hands up and shrugged explaining, “I haven‘t talked to them in a while.” Stamos quipped, “maybe is it getting ready for Halloween?” Before adding “I don’t know, I have no comment.” Stamos was on the show to discuss his upcoming true-crime podcast, “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra.”

Ashley started quietly dating the 32-year-old artist and longtime friend in 2017 and the couple was photographed on a date in NYC in March after not being seen together for nearly a year. The Olsen twins live extremely private lives and in a rare interview with i-D Vice Mary-Kate said they are “discreet people – that’s how we were raised.” Their private lifestyle makes the photo of Ashely walking through the woods with a machete an exciting inside look to the life they live. Check out some of the best reactions to the viral image below:

ashley olsen on her way to free britney pic.twitter.com/9pg3glmwXT — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) July 10, 2021