Elsa Pataky showed off Chris Hemsworth’s hair braiding skills on a horse

Elsa Pataky and family are always keeping active! Recently, the actress took her sons dirt bike riding and posted about it. Now it seems the whole family went to pony camp over the weekend and husband Chris Hemsworth learned a new skill he can add to his resume.

On Monday, the 44-year-old actress took to Instagram to tell about the family’s adventurous weekend. The first video in the post was of the ‘Thor’ actor braiding a horse’s hair. The next adorable picture showed Hemsworth with his children each on a horse. More in the batch showed the couple happily braiding the horse’s hair together, and then all three of the couple’s children riding horses around.

Pataky captioned the post, “Any more skills apart from platting indias pony for competition @chrishemsworth? 👍😜4 days pony camp, lots of wins and lots of fun. /Alguna otra habilidad que no sea trenzar la crin del pony de india para la competición @chrishemsworth? 4 días de campamento de Caballos, varios premios y un montón de diversión!”

Fans took to the comment section of the post to share how much they love this wholesome content of the famous couple’s family. One fan wrote, “This actually made my day😂😂.” Another commenter wrote, “Awwww how sweet 🙂,” and “Omg too cute!”

Pataky and Hemsworth have been married since 2010 and have three children together, daughter India Rose, and sons Sasha, and Tristan.