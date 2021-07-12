Bella Hadid was seen sharing a romantic kiss with her boyfriend on a boat in France

Bella Hadid is living out our summer dreams right now. Last week, the supermodel was the ultimate fashionista debuting multiple looks at the Cannes Film Festival. Now she’s spending some of her time relaxing, soaking up the French sun on a boat, kissing her new boyfriend Marc Kalman.

On Friday, E! News obtained a photo of the 24-year-old laying on top of Kalman and smooching him while the couple was on a boat in Antibes, France. For the outing, Hadid wore a bright and colorful sheer long-sleeved top with jeans and her dark hair pulled away from her face half up, half down. Kalman was shirtless and only wore sunglasses on his face.

©GrosbyGroup



Bella Hadid and her boyfriend sharing a kiss.

According to E!, a source said the couple has “been trying to keep it super low-key and private,” but ”now that they have become serious, she has been excited to be seen with him.” The source also said “Bella is truly so happy right now.”

It’s obvious that Hadid doesn’t mind showing off her new relationship as she posted a photo of the two of them last week, the day before the boat photos surfaced. In a post that had several pictures in it, the last photo of the series was of Hadid and Kalman hugging and kissing. The supermodel captioned the post, “Time of my life ⏳🫀🍾 Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹.”