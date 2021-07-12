Rihanna and A$AP Rocky look smitten filming secret project in NYC

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky want everyone to see just how happy they are as they galavant through New York City together while filming a secret project.

The couple was spotted together in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon filming some scenes for a new, unnamed project. Of course, fans are hopeful that this signals new music on the horizon for Rihanna, who hasn’t dropped an album since 2016’s Anti.

One particularly sweet photo the paparazzi captured during their time on set showed the pair holding hands as they took a stroll, while another see the pair flashing big smiles while sharing an embrace.

The Fenty Beauty founder looked stunning, as usual, wearing a long brown shearling-lined coat over a snake print corset, which she paired with loose brown pants and a colorful silk bandana over her head. Her boyfriend wore a bomber jacket with a white tank top underneath, which he made his own by pairing it with some jewelry, a pair of black jeans, and a trucker hat.

In other photos from the same shoot, the couple was seen sitting on a fire escape wearing some more eclectic outfits, with Rihanna sporting a big, fuzzy pink and orange jacket and Rocky wearing a bright green hat seemingly made of the same material.

The “Love On The Brain” singer and her co-star couldn’t look more in love in the photos, making a day at work look like a breeze as they smiled and laughed throughout the whole shoot.

While Rihanna still hasn’t spoken publicly on her relationship with the rapper, he certainly hasn’t been shy about professing the love for her in all of his recent interviews.

Back in May, the rapper opened up to GQ about their relationship, calling the beauty mogul, “the love of my life; my lady.”

When asked what it feels like to be in a relationship, he said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”