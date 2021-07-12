Vanessa Hudgens spent her weekend being a supportive girlfriend at Cole Tucker’s games

Vanessa Hudgens seems to be head over heels in love with her boyfriend, MLB player Cole Tucker. The athlete and actress have been dating for less than a year but Tucker is the only one that Hudgens needs.

Over the weekend, the ‘High School Musical’ actress was busy cheering on Tucker’s team with friends at Citi Field where his team, the Pirates, were playing against the New York Mets. The 32-year-old shared several photos to Instagram showing her support.

In one of the more recent posts, the ‘Spring Breakers’ actress shared a photo of her and Tucker sitting on steps with flowers surrounding them. Hudgens cozied up to Tucker in a denim jumpsuit and boots as he wrapped his arm around her back. The athlete is seen in a dark t-shirt, jeans, Vans sneakers, and a baseball hat with his dark curls cascading down. Hudgens captioned the photo, “All I need.”