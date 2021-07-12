Eva Mendes posts a rare video taken by her and Ryan Gosling’s kids

Eva Mendes couldn’t wait to show off her kids’ camera skills.

The actress posted a beautiful video of herself onto Instagram on Sunday, July 11, which features her modeling a few new handbags while wearing a few of the chic, patterned dresses she’s known to love.

On it’s own, the video is worth a watch, but the fun fact the actress revealed in the comments is what really had her fans doing a double take.

The 2 Fast 2 Furious star revealed who was behind the lens of the Instagram post very proudly, writing, “My kids shot this,” with a few pink heart-emojis.

Since her children with husband Ryan Gosling are still quite young—Esmeralda is 6 and Amada is 5—it makes their skills all the more impressive.

Not only that, the video was made for a good cause, with Mendes doing her part to support a brand that provides fair wages for women working in sweatshops.

“Yesterday, I posted about my new bag obsession. Here’s why,” her caption continued. ““@terziburmade is a new fashion line focused on providing fair wages and equity for women who are at risk for sweatshop and forced labor,” she wrote. ”Their mission is to create a world where… ‘NO HUMANS WERE HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THIS PRODUCT.‘”

Eva continued to talk about her kids in the comments, sweetly responding to one fan who posted a comment complimenting the actress.

“So beautiful and I love your style so much,” her follower wrote, which prompted Mendes to joke about how much those words actually meant to her. She responded, “That means a lot considering I’m in total mom mode and feel like a towel for my kids!!!”