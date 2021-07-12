Eva Mendes posts a rare video taken by her and Ryan Gosling’s kids

Eva Mendes couldn’t wait to show off her kids’ camera skills.
The actress posted a beautiful video of herself onto Instagram on Sunday, July 11, which features her modeling a few new handbags while wearing a few of the chic, patterned dresses she’s known to love.
On it’s own, the video is worth a watch, but the fun fact the actress revealed in the comments is what really had her fans doing a double take.
The 2 Fast 2 Furious star revealed who was behind the lens of the Instagram post very proudly, writing, “My kids shot this,” with a few pink heart-emojis.
Since her children with husband Ryan Gosling are still quite young—Esmeralda is 6 and Amada is 5—it makes their skills all the more impressive.
Not only that, the video was made for a good cause, with Mendes doing her part to support a brand that provides fair wages for women working in sweatshops.
“Yesterday, I posted about my new bag obsession. Here’s why,” her caption continued. ““@terziburmade is a new fashion line focused on providing fair wages and equity for women who are at risk for sweatshop and forced labor,” she wrote. ”Their mission is to create a world where… ‘NO HUMANS WERE HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THIS PRODUCT.‘”
Eva Mendes roasts husband Ryan Gosling’s photography skills
Eva continued to talk about her kids in the comments, sweetly responding to one fan who posted a comment complimenting the actress.
“So beautiful and I love your style so much,” her follower wrote, which prompted Mendes to joke about how much those words actually meant to her. She responded, “That means a lot considering I’m in total mom mode and feel like a towel for my kids!!!”
This isn’t the first time the mother of two has posted about her love of Terzi Burmade’s bags, previously sharing a picture showing her wearing one of the crossbody styles.
“@terziburmade is a new type of fashion line I’m obsessed with,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve been traveling for months with their bags and not only do I love the style, I love the cause. More to come …❤️.”
While fans were obviously excited to see this glimpse at Eva’s family life, we still shouldn’t expect her to show us more personal moments. In April of last year, she to a fan why we won’t see pics of her kids on social media any time soon.
“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids,” Eva wrote at the time. “I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”