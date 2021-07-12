‘Glee’ cast members reunite for Naya Rivera’s death anniversary

The death anniversary of Naya Rivera reunited Glee’s cast members in an emotional gathering to reminiscent about the old times and to remember those who are no longer living on earth. Chord Overstreet, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, and Jenna Ushkowitz were among the attendees, including screenwriters Michael Hitchcock and Matt Hodgson.

“Missed this crew so much!!! So good to be back and get to see all you wonderful people!! ❤️❤️❤️” Overstreet said on Instagram, sharing images of the reunion.

On Wednesday, Jul 8, 2021 we remembered Rivera’s tragic passing a year after the unfortunate events that took her life. Morris and McHale also honored Naya’s death anniversary.

“You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera,” Morris wrote on social media. “I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl.”

“I miss you. Every single day,” McHale said in his post sharing an image of Rivera.