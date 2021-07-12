‘Glee’ cast members reunite for Naya Rivera’s death anniversary

The death anniversary of Naya Rivera reunited Glee’s cast members in an emotional gathering to reminiscent about the old times and to remember those who are no longer living on earth. Chord Overstreet, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, and Jenna Ushkowitz were among the attendees, including screenwriters Michael Hitchcock and Matt Hodgson.
“Missed this crew so much!!! So good to be back and get to see all you wonderful people!! ❤️❤️❤️” Overstreet said on Instagram, sharing images of the reunion.
On Wednesday, Jul 8, 2021 we remembered Rivera’s tragic passing a year after the unfortunate events that took her life. Morris and McHale also honored Naya’s death anniversary.
“You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera,” Morris wrote on social media. “I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl.”
“I miss you. Every single day,” McHale said in his post sharing an image of Rivera.
The Puerto Rican-descent actress was best known for portraying Santana Lopez on the hit series Glee. However, her career started when she was just a baby, appearing in commercials for Kmart. Rivera’s first acting job was in 1991 when she, at the age of four, secured the role of Hillary Winston on the CBS sitcom The Royal Family.
Between 1992 and 2002, when she was a teenager, she became part of the golden age of black sitcoms. Naya had roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Family Matters, The Jersey, Live Shot, Baywatch, Smart Guy, House Blend, Even Stevens, and The Master of Disguise, and had a guest appearance on The Bernie Mac Show in 2002.
Her career skyrocketed in 2009 when she was cast as a high school cheerleader on Fox’s musical comedy series Glee. Naya’s final role will be released in 2021. The industry veteran did voice work as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in the upcoming two-part animated film, Batman: The Long Halloween. Warner Bros. announced the news on Wednesday that Rivera did voice work for both parts of the movie in early July, right before she passed.