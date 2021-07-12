Millie Bobby Brown cozies up to Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are still going strong.

The pair first sparked romance rumors earlier this year, and now, the 17-year-old actress and Jon Bon Jovi’s 19-year-old son are only getting closer, sharing pictures of them together to their Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Millie posted the first picture: a flick that features her resting her cheek on Jake’s head. Over the cuddly display of PDA, the Stranger Things star added a sticker that reads, “Happy weekend.”

In another image that Jake posted to his account, the pair stared straight into the camera as the sun set on the skyline behind them.

©Millie Bobby Brown





These two sharing their love on social media follows Millie and Jake being photographed together on June 17, when they were seen holding hands in New York City as they walked the actress’ dog, Winnie. Earlier that same month, Jake posted a selfie of the pair in a car and captioned it, “BFF <3.”

While neither of the two teenagers has yet to comment publicly on the status of their relationship, it’s pretty clear that they’re enjoying one another’s company--and they are not trying to hide it.