Millie Bobby Brown cozies up to Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are still going strong.
The pair first sparked romance rumors earlier this year, and now, the 17-year-old actress and Jon Bon Jovi’s 19-year-old son are only getting closer, sharing pictures of them together to their Instagram Stories over the weekend.
Millie posted the first picture: a flick that features her resting her cheek on Jake’s head. Over the cuddly display of PDA, the Stranger Things star added a sticker that reads, “Happy weekend.”
In another image that Jake posted to his account, the pair stared straight into the camera as the sun set on the skyline behind them.
These two sharing their love on social media follows Millie and Jake being photographed together on June 17, when they were seen holding hands in New York City as they walked the actress’ dog, Winnie. Earlier that same month, Jake posted a selfie of the pair in a car and captioned it, “BFF <3.”
While neither of the two teenagers has yet to comment publicly on the status of their relationship, it’s pretty clear that they’re enjoying one another’s company--and they are not trying to hide it.
Before hinting at a relationship with Bongiovi, the Enola Holmes actress was romantically linked to 18-year-old British rugby player Joseph Robinson. The couple broke up in August 2020 after eight months of dating, according to multiple reports.
Jake is the second-youngest child of Bon Jovi, 59, and his wife Dorothea Hurley, who met in 1980 and tied the knot 9 years later in 1989. His siblings include sister Stephanie, 28, and brothers Jesse, 26, and Romeo, 17.
Growing up in the public eye after becoming famous at such a young age, it must be nice for Bobby Brown to have found someone who can relate to the highs and lows of fame because of his famous family.