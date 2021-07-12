Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to tell the truth about her family in upcoming memoir

Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to tell her truth! Britney Spears’ sister has announced the upcoming release of her ‘unfiltered’ memoir, promising to tell her side of the story.

The actress has decided to write a series of untold family stories and secrets, following the amount of responses she received after the singer’s controversial hearing and the scandalous statements involving her family.

And although a lot of details are still under wraps, fans of the singer have spotted the title online I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out.

New information about the unreleased book was also found on Barnes & Noble‘s website, being described as an “intimate memoir” written by “actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears,” in which she tells her “unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight.”

Jamie Lynn will also be opening up about “the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter‘s life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family.”

The actress recently took to Instagram to talk about her sister’s conservatorship, as she tried to defend herself, asking everyone to “please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children.“

She went on to say she has always loved and supported her sister, and promises to reveal in her book “why her family is just like any other family,” including “never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy, and uncomfortable.”