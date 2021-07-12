Megan Fox asked Adriana Lima out on a date in a flirty way on Instagram

Megan Fox and Adriana Lima are getting flirty with one another! Oftentimes in Hollywood, celebs use the same glam squad as other celebs. Over the weekend, Lima posted a side-by-side Instagram photo of her and Fox both glammed up by makeup artist, Patrick Ta.

The former Victoria’s Secret model joked that she and the ‘Transformers’ actress look alike and the 40-year-old suggested that she can be Fox’s body double in an upcoming movie. Lima captioned the post, “⚡️💋 @meganfox if you ever need a body double in one of your movies , hit me up ☎️ ⚡️ my only request is…. We share the same makeup artist @patrickta 💁🏻‍♀️💋⚡️.

The 35-year-old actress then shot her shot, asking the model out on a date. She commented on the post, writing, “But what if I need a girlfriend…can I hit you up for that as well?” she wrote. “Patrick can still be involved somehow. He can do our makeup when I take you to Nobu.”

Lima agreed to Fox taking her to Nobu as she commented back, “it’s a date see you tonight at Nobu.”

The Victoria’s Secret model is not the only celebrity Fox has been public about crushing on. Back in 2018, the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress told GQ magazine about her crush on fellow actress, Olivia Wilde. “Olivia Wilde is so sexy she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox with my bare hands,” she said during the interview.