Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s vampiresque kiss at a UFC fight won by unanimous decision

Hide the garlic bread and blow out your Palo Santo stick because Kourtney Kardashian has become a modern-day vampire, and her recent appearance at a UFC fight proves it. The eldest of the Kardashian clan enjoyed with boyfriend Travis Barker the match between Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya. Although the couple never stepped on the octagon, they won by unanimous decision for their kissing technique.

Kardashian and Barker were all over each other when it came to their turn to show some love for the UFC kiss cam. The Blink-182 drummer and the reality tv star went all in showed us how they French kiss. Although Kourtney had an “embarrassed laughter” moment, she carried on and locked eyes with her boo.

For the event, the pair matched in style and wore black. Kardashian, which since dating Barker has adopted an edgier style, wore an asymmetrical low-cut velvet corset with leather pants. At the same time, the musician rocked a white graphic T-shirt, leather jacket, beanie hat, and a head skull necklace.

Kourtney, known for being a home buddy in the past, has stepped out of her shell and she is more out and about while dating Travis. Although she never married her kids’ father and avoided the altar for years, a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that they have spoken about getting married someday.

“Getting engaged and married one day has definitely been a topic of conversation between Kourtney and Travis,” the source revealed. “Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn’t been sure that’s the step she wants to take in their relationship right now. She is extraordinarily happy and doesn’t feel the need or want the pressure of getting married. There are a lot of other factors that concern her if they were to take their relationship to that next level, one of them being Scott [Disick] and more importantly, her kids and what that adjustment would mean for them.”