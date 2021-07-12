Dua Lipa is the latest star sued by paparazzi for posting a photo of herself

Dua Lipa has found herself in big trouble after posting a photo of herself on her Instagram account. Now the singer is being sued, as the picture was taken by a paparazzo and was posted without permission.

The now deleted post showed the singer waiting in line at the airport, holding her ticket and passport in one hand and wearing an oversized hat, with the caption“I’ll be living under big fluffy hats until further notice.”

The legal documents declare that the photo was shared “without permission or authorization,” and although Dua’s team seemed to be aware, they still posted the photo and reportedly stood to profit from the controversial shot.

In the lawsuit, the owners of the photo are seeking $150,000 in damages, explaining that the star has monetized their content, as her social media is “designed to accumulate followers who are directed to, via link and/or advertisement, consume and purchase content.”

They are also requesting a jury trial, asking Dua not to commit more acts of infringement and requesting their legal costs be covered in addition to the $150,000.

The company didn’t obtain copyright for the images in question until February 2021, which was more than two years after the singer shared the post on social media.