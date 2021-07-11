Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite after spending a year apart

Hollywood icons Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger met up for the first time in a year, commemorating the event with a photo. The pair were vying for similar roles in the 80’s, but are now good friends.

Following a year of limited social contact, Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to celebrate the reunion of “the gang.” He uploaded two pictures, one with Arnold Schwarzenegger and another joined by actor Ralf Moeller and Frank Stallone, Sylvester’s brother. They all looked very buff.

“The first time I’ve seen Arnold in over a year! And the gang…” Stallone captioned it.

Sylvester and Arnold are huge Hollywood icons, representing a brand of action films that were very prominent in the 80’s. While they’re friends now, the pair used to have a rivalry, with both of their careers taking off in the late 70’s with Sylvester’s role of Rocky Balboa in Rocky and Arnold as The Terminator.

When discussing their relationship on the David Letterman show, Sylvester said “After a while, I started to like this competition, this one-upmanship. He’d get a bigger gun. I’d shoot more people. He’d shoot more people.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone attend the premiere of Terminator Genisys.

As the years passed and their careers veered in different directions, with both actors trying out comedies, dramas, and even getting involved in politics. They have starred in films together, like The Expandables and The Escape Plan.

Despite experiencing ups and downs in their careers, Sylvester Stallone has been enjoying a resurgence in Hollywood. He was nominated for an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Creed. While Arnold Schwarzenegger still makes an occasional appearance on films, he spent a lot of his energy on his political career, serving as California’s governor between the years 2003 and 2011.

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be reprising his role as Conan in The Legend of Conan, returning to the role that made him a Hollywood star. Sylvester Stallone will be starring in The Suicide Squad and The Expandables 4.