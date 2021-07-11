Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen out in Brentwood with their kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just can’t get enough of each other.

The couple was spotted in Brentwood on Friday, July 9, where Ben showed the singer his home turf during an afternoon outing with a some of their kids in the Los Angeles neighborhood he frequents.

“Ben and Jennifer enjoyed an afternoon lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart with Emme, Samuel, and another woman,” an eyewitness told E! News, referring to Lopez’s 13-year-old daughter with ex Marc Anthony and Affleck’s 9-year-old son with ex Jennifer Garner. “The group sat outdoors in the patio and enjoyed lots of food from various shops.”

Over the course of the past couple weeks, Ben and Jennifer have been spotted publicly with her kids Emme and twin brother Max and Samuel, the youngest of his three children. Lopez has yet to be seen out with her boyfriend’s oldest kids, daughters Violet Affleck, 15, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 12.

“Jennifer looked so happy to be exploring one of Ben‘s go-to neighborhood spots,” the insider continued. “During lunch, J.Lo rubbed her hand on Ben’s back as the kids talked. Everyone was laughing, smiling and engaged in fun conversation. They looked like a happy family. People respected their space and they were able to enjoy a peaceful lunch.”

The source continued, “Sam came over to his dad for a big hug before they got up to leave. As they walked around, Ben and Jen wrapped their arms around each other and looked so happy.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited more than two months ago after calling off their engagement and breaking up in early 2004. This comes following the former breaking off her more recent engagement to Alex Rodriguez, with whom she called it quits in May.

Bennifer was spotted together about a week later.

“Ben has been making the effort to make it work with their schedules,” another source told E! News in May. “He’s really making a huge effort. J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him.”

The second insider continued, “It’s comforting to her and she is smitten. They are giddy together and you can tell she’s really happy.”