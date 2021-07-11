Zendaya Says Growing Up With Tom Holland Was ‘Pretty Special’

Zendaya recently reflected on her time making the Spider-Man movies, calling it a “special” experience. The Emmy Award winner has been playing the role of MJ since she was 19 years old, where it first connected her to rumored boyfriend Tom Holland.

In an interview with Daily Pop, Zendaya said that the Marvel movies have been a constant in her life over the past five years. “We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience,” Zendaya said.

“It‘s pretty special to have grown up all together,” she said of her cast-mates, which include Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon. Despite how much fun she had when shooting the apparent last installment of the Spider-Man series, she also called the process a “bittersweet” experience.



“We don’t know if we’re gonna do another one,” she said. ”Is it just gonna be three and done? Like, kind of normally you do three movies and that’s pretty much it.”

Jacob Batalon, Tom Holland and Zendaya doing a press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The Spider-Man movies were responsible for connecting Zendaya and Tom Holland. Their relationship dates back to 2017 after they starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming together, but the couple always insisted that they were only close friends. “He‘s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends,” Zendaya said in an interview with Variety.

In interviews, Tom Holland has always kept quiet about his personal life, but he has said he is the relationship type. ”I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life,” he said to Elle magazine in 2019. There were rumors of both of them getting involved with other people, including Nadia Parks and Jacob Elordi.

Tom and Zendaya shooting Spider-Man: Far From Home.

On July 2nd of this year, Tom and Zendaya were spotted together, kissing in his car. They’d been visiting Zendaya’s mother in Silverlake. The photographs confirmed a rumor that had been circulating for many years and made a lot of fans happy.

While the future of Zendaya on the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unknown, you’ll soon be able to see the conclusion of the ongoing Spider-Man trilogy. Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17th.