Cardi B celebrates Kulture’s 3rd birthday with a fairytale-themed party

Cardi B and Offset’s baby, Kulture Kiari Cephus, is 3-years-old!

The “Be Careful” rapper took to Instagram on Saturday, July 10 to wish her first born a happy birthday, posting a throwback picture from when she was just 1-month-old.

“Forever my little baby 💛⭐️🥺,” she captioned the flick. “My cancer queen 👑”

The sweet snap features a tiny Kulture all cuddled up in her crib as she celebrates her first month surrounded by stuffed animals, including a bear dressed in a Givenchy sweatshirt.

After posting the picture of Kulture when she was much younger, Cardi moved onto throwing her little one the most extravagant party ever--and sharing all of the details with her fans via a very long Instagram Story.

The festivities all started with the 3-year-old riding into the party on her very own horse and carriage, which was the first indication that Cardi B and Offset went all out for this celebration.

The proud mama filmed her toddler riding in the carriage looking absolutely beautiful in a fluffy pink dress, a tiara, and her hair slicked back in a sleek bun. Kulture couldn’t stop smiling as she made her entrance into the party.

©Cardi B





Since this is a fairytale-themed party, just a horse and carriage wasn’t enough, so Kulture also got to ride around on a unicorn.

The sweet footage posted by Cardi shows her husband lifting their daughter onto the animal and holding her hand as she excitedly rides on its back. All of the family’s party-goers couldn’t be more entertained, snapping pics and videos of Kulture the whole time.