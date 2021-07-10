Sofia Vergara Celebrates her Birthday on Caribbean Vacation

Sofia Vergara is celebrating her 49th birthday with her husband Joe Manganiello, their dogs Bubbles, Petunia and Baguette, and her family and friends.

Over the past couple of days the couple has been flooding their Instagram with photos of their trip, captioning them with the hashtag “Casa chipi chipi,” which is the name of the beach house they purchased in 2017. The house is in an unknown location but appears to be somewhere in the Caribbean.

In several photos Sofia relaxes by the beach, hanging out with her family, including her son Manolo González Vergara and her niece Claudia.

Sofia uploaded several Instagram stories where her family is seen having a great time, dancing reggaeton and singing happy birthday to her, while she throws a cake to the person who’s recording her.

Joe and Sofia’s dog also celebrated a birthday while on the trip. The dogs were photographed wearing the clothes designed by her son.