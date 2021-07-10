Lori Harvey posts romantic video of herself and Michael B. Jordan on vacation

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are clearly enjoying every second they spend together this summer.

Harvey has been sharing even more snapshots this week of her and her Black Panther bae making the most of their time together while on vacation at the beach.

The 24-year-old model shared a photo of Jordan playfully biting her jaw while she blissfully closed her eyes and gave a sweet smile on her Instagram Stories. In another photo, the couple grin at the camera as they take a dip in the pool.

Making matters even cuter, Harvey went all out with the PDA posting, also sharing a short video on her IG Stories where she and Jordan stood side-by-side as she said, “I love you.”

Of course, the Creed actor said “I love you” right back.

©Lori Harvey





This vacation, and her relationship, are so important to Lori, she didn’t just want to document it on her IG Stories, which disappear after 24 hours. The model posted a second video to her permanent Instagram page, where fans can see the two stars enjoying the sunset while in the pool, where they shared a kiss.

“Thank you God. 🤍,” she wrote in the caption. Jordan commented back, writing, ”So grateful baby 🙏🏾.”

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey made their relationship official at the top of the year, a few months after they were first spotted spending the holidays together.

We’re definitely not used to either celeb sharing so much of their love life on social media, but it could have something to do with the fact that they’ve already met one another’s families--and Lori’s step-father, Steve Harvey, approves.