Nick Cannon Pranks Kevin Hart by Sending Him a Llama for his Birthday

As a birthday present for Kevin Hart’s 42nd birthday, Nick Cannon sent a llama, completely out of the blue. Hart uploaded several Instagram posts to memorialize it.

Kevin Hart shared a post of himself and the llama over Instagram. In them he poses with the llama and walks it around his house.. He captioned it: “@nickcannon has to be one of the biggest a**holes on the planet ....this jacka** sent a Lama to my house for my B-Day,“ he wrote. ”Love u man. My brother for life.”

Hart also shared a video of the llama handlers, who were hanging out by his pool and had a message from Nick that they read out loud. “Since I‘m having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well,” read the message. ”Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday.”

Hart said that the present was the “most childish” present he’d ever received and that while he didn’t understand his point, he still considered it the best present ever. Still, he plans to get some revenge. “Nick Cannon you have outdone yourself this time buddy. Birthday war pranks are on and I swear to God you have no idea what you‘re in store for,” he said.

Kevin Hart recently starred in the Netflix film Fatherhood. He’s involved in a variety of projects in the near future, including a film adaptation of the famous video game Borderlands, the TV series True Story and Ride Along 3.

Nick Cannon has made the news recently due to giving birth to four kids from three different mothers within six months. In his radio program, the Nick Cannon Radio show, he spoke about this interesting time in his life. “I’m having these kids on purpose,” he said. “I don’t have no accident!”