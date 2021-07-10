Sharon Stone hilariously shuts down RMR relationship rumors

Sharon Stone is having a good laugh at the recent rumors surrounding her relationship status.

On Thursday, July 8, TMZ got the opportunity to ask the 63-year-old, directly, about the rumors she’s in a relationship with 25-year-old rapper RMR. The paparazzi caught the Casino actress out in Beverly Hills with her son, Roan, which is when they addressed the stories circulating about her love life.

As the photographers asked whether it’s true she’s dating the up-and-coming artist, both Stone and her son--who is only a few years younger than RMR--immediately burst into laugher.

Sharon didn’t leave anything to chance, straight up denying that she‘s dating the rapper, while Roan decided to have a little fun with the paparazzi, saying, “You couldn’t have asked a funnier question.”

Of course, this rumor seems pretty outlandish, but there is merit behind such a random pairing being linked in so many headlines.

Stone was photographed last month at a Los Angeles club with RMR, even wearing one of his trademark face masks while they stood side-by-side. Based on her reaction to the dating question, it seems like those pictures were nothing more than a friendly encounter.

Still, the two of them have seemingly kept in touch, with Sharon commenting some clapping emojis on the rapper‘s latest Instagram post. Whether they’re dating or just friends, this pairing is still something none of us saw coming.

This denial from Stone comes following reports from Page Six, who heard from an insider earlier this week that the pair were romantically involved. Last week, they reportedly hit up hotspots Delilah and The Highlight Room, where they were seen dancing together to hip-hop music.

“She’s definitely having a hot girl summer,” a source told the publication at the time. “They were together hanging out with Drake’s [artist] PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles. They were dancing to hip-hop. Chris Brown was also there.”