Tristan Thompson threatens Lamar Odom for leaving a flirty comment on Khloé Kardashian’s photo

Despite rumors they’ve broken up once again, Tristan Thompson is going to great lengths to defend his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian .

On Friday, July 9, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a photo on Instagram, showing off her bangin’ body in a brown bikini as she rinsed herself off in an outdoor shower. It’s no surprise that a sexy photo like this attracted some attention, but most of us weren’t expecting the beef it started between two of her ex partners: Thompson and Lamar Odom.

Fans were shocked to see Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar commenting under the photo, writing “Hottie” alongside a series of heart-eyed and fire emojis. But nobody was more surprised than the Boston Celtics baller, who took matters into his own hands once he noticed Odom trying to work his way back into Kardashian’s good graces.

“God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” Thompson wrote in response to Lamar’s flirty comment, referencing the former Lakers player’s 2015 hospitalization following a near-fatal overdose.

Clearly, Tristan is feeling territorial over the mother of his child--but many of Khloé’s followers were still shocked he chose such a low blow.

Despite reports they’ve broken up, once again, following more rumors of infidelity, this is the second time this week that Thompson has left a flirtatious comment on Kardashian’s Instagram. The baller commented with several heart-eyed emojis under her previous post, which featured a throwback photo of the reality star standing on the beach in a sheer blue long-sleeved bodycon dress.