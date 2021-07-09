Jennifer Lopez’s music video for ‘Cambia el Paso’ might have a dig at Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez dropped her new music video with Ruaw Alejandro for “Cambia el Paso” and it’s a must-see! J.Lo looks absolutely stunning throughout the video and it tells the story of a woman who just ended her relationship and is ready to move on and dance. In the video J.Lo is seen arguing with a soon-to-be ex-boyfriend and then leaving, after he tries to follow her to get her back, she flips him off. J.Lo starts taking off layers of clothing to reveal a glittery bustier like she once rocked in Selena.

©@Jlo



J.LO “Cambia el Paso”

As she dances through the streets, making her way to the beach, she catches the eye of Alejandro. Once at the beach, Lopez swigs from a bottle of tequila and starts dancing like no other in the sand and ocean. The whole video is Lopez looking her best and is an anthem for all the independent women out there that just want to let loose and dance without anyone holding them back. Of course, everyone is wondering if she flipped off the ex-boyfriend as a dig towards her ex, Alex Rodriguez. Watch the video below:

The video premiered at midnight and almost has a million views. It has a similar order of events when it comes to J.Lo and A-Rod’s split. Like the couple in the music video, they broke up and A-Rod tried to get her back, but Lopez ultimately refused and moved on quickly to her ex Ben Affleck. J.Lo told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe that the song is “about change and it is about taking a step. And it’s like, at once I just advance, just take one step. It doesn’t matter. Right. Left. Whatever. Take a step. When things don’t feel right. When you need to change, ’Cambia El Paso,’ that’s it. That’s all you have to do. And for me, it resonated, it resonated right now. So it was a great thing.”

Lopez added that she’s “never been better,” and ”I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I‘ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own. I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again... that is where I’m at.”